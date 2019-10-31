Lynn Kalmring's family learned that her killer was eligible for supervised outings in the community through social media.
"I got a text from one of my nieces who asked, 'Did I know about this?' She saw it on Facebook. I was shocked and appalled that we, the family, weren't even notified in advance that this was happening," said Donna Irwin, Kalmring's sister and the family's official spokesperson, Friday.
Weins, a former RCMP officer and school bus driver, was convicted in 2013 for the second-degree murder in the shooting death of his common-law wife at their home in Penticton. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 13 years.
Even though he's less than halfway through his parole period, the Parole Board of Canada believes escorted absences will help Wiens, 64, adjust to society ahead of his full parole.
Wiens wants to volunteer in the community. He will be supervised by a trained volunteer and may not exceed eight hours at one time and a maximum of 40 hours per month.
This doesn't sit well with Kalmring's family.
"Honestly, the parole board has got to be naive, blind or they're being manipulated," Irwin said. "He's constantly out (of jail) on medical leave. They know he's a high-risk offender and if he ever gets out, I'd live in constant fear. Three of his ex-wives were in hiding when he was out on bail. Do they not care this animal now has the opportunity to hurt another woman?"
Irwin refuses to call Wiens by name, always referencing him as "the animal."
This latest setback isn't the first.
The family was embroiled in a lawsuit over Kalmring's Estate, of which Wiens was eventually awarded half. While in jail, he's provided with his RCMP pension.
Letters from the family to the parole board can be edited.
The family recently learned that Wiens was moved from a maximum security prison to minimum security in Kingston, Ont.
"He's in minimum security after three years. This is just unheard of. How does an ex-cop serving a life sentence get moved to minimum security so quickly?," Irwin said. "The animal gets the best of everything, including the best healthcare and now he's sitting in minimum security."
Irwin doesn't believe Wiens' desire to volunteer in the community is sincere.
"He doesn't have any desire to shovel snow or rake leaves. He has the desire to breathe fresh air and he took that away from my sister. He has more rights and freedoms than his victims. And he continues to traumatize our family over and over."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.