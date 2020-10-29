He’s no longer accused of committing a criminal act, but an RCMP officer formerly attached to an elite unit in Osoyoos remains suspended with pay while awaiting the outcome of an internal disciplinary process.
Const. Ryan Fulcher was accused of a single count of committing an indecent act in Penticton on Sept. 29, 2018.
He was initially set for a two-day trial in December 2019 in provincial court in Penticton, but it was adjourned at the request of Fulcher’s lawyer, who said his client had been injured in a car accident.
The charge was then dropped on May 5, 2020.
“The Crown counsel with conduct of the file determined that the charge assessment standard was no longer met,” B.C. Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin said in an email Thursday.
The standard requires a prosecution to be in the public interest and have a substantial likelihood of conviction.
The prosecution service won’t elaborate on specifics of Fulcher’s case, and the lawyers involved previously declined comment.
He was charged with touching his penis with intent to “insult or offend members of the public,” and it came out at a trial confirmation hearing in December 2010 that one of the witnesses was a female who attended university in New York State.
Fulcher had been assigned to the Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit, which deals primarily with drug trafficking, money laundering and human smuggling in the B.C. Southern Interior, and has members who work on specialized teams with counterparts from the U.S.
He has been suspended with pay since the charge was sworn in November 2018.
B.C. RCMP spokeswoman Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet confirmed Thursday that Fulcher’s status hasn’t changed since then, and is expected to change until the conclusion of a code of conduct hearing set for early next year.