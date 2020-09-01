Deer will continue to enjoy a free pass in Penticton.
Acting on a recommendation from its Safety and Security Advisory Committee, council on Tuesday voted 5-0 to have staff “look into” a public education campaign regarding deer and other wildlife within city limits.
“We just wanted to make sure that that educational element continues, because the deer aren’t going anywhere,” said Coun. Katie Robinson, who serves as liaison to the committee.
The committee came up with the recommendation at its August meeting after being asked to tackle the issue of aggressive deer.
In its response to the recommendation, city staff noted wildlife is an “ever-present fixture” in Penticton, and council in just the past three years has received two reports on the subject.
“Prior outcomes have included working with the RDOS, WildSafeBC and the Conservation Officer Service on public education and case-by-case deer-human interactions,” states the staff reply.
Council – minus Mayor John Vassilaki, who was away due to the death of his mother, and Coun. Jake Kimberley, who was absent due to illness – didn’t impose a deadline to restart public education efforts, which could make use of the city’s website and social media channels.
The city’s hands-off approach to urban deer was affirmed by council in April 2019.
Staff at the time told politicians it would require years of consultation and data to get permission from the B.C. government to undertake a cull, which would do little to reduce the overall deer population.
Eight years earlier, the council of the day under former mayor Mike Pearce approved a plan that included controlled hunting and culling, but it went nowhere due to legal challenges in other communities and difficulties putting a number on the deer population.
Another plan in 2014 to relocate deer fell apart due to the $1,000-per-head cost to move the animals outside city limits.