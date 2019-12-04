With winter on its way, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is reminding residents to be patient on garbage collection days.
“Ice and snow can lead to missed collection on rural roads. Garbage trucks are much heavier and less stable than small cars or trucks. Safety of the drivers and other road users is a priority,” the RDOS said in a press release.
If your trash isn’t collected by evening on collection day, you should wheel it off the roadside to keep it from animals, then call Waste Connections of Canada at 1-866-998-4888 to discuss options.
