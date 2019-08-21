It won’t end the doctor shortage, but a new digital waiting list for patients should help make it easier once help arrives.
A new website has gone live where people looking for a primary care provider can put their names on a centralized waiting list from which any new doctors or nurse practitioners can then select patients.
At present, people must travel to individual doctors’ offices to get on separate waiting lists.
“While this work doesn’t immediately solve the doctor shortage, we are pleased that our communities are working together to attract new providers to the area, and that patients will have a reliable way to register they are looking for a primary care provider,” Dr. Jennifer Begin, a family physician in Penticton, said in a press release.
The project is a joint effort of the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice, Interior Health and local First Nations communities.
The division also says three new nurse practitioners, who can perform many of the same services as doctors, including prescribing some medications, have arrived in the region since May, and up to 20 more doctors and nurse practitioners are expected within the next three years.
To get on the new wait list, visit www.divisionsbc.ca/sos. The service is free and first-come-first-served, but some people with urgent or complex needs may be prioritized.
