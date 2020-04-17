With his 10-acre vineyard already bounded by two utility right-of-ways, Len Fox doesn’t understand why FortisBC wants to run a third one right through his grapes, although he suspects it has something to do with money.
“They’re trying to find the easiest route at our expense,” the resident of Riddle Road on the northeast edge of Penticton said in an interview Friday.
FortisBC this week announced plans for a new 30-kilometre natural gas pipeline, expected to cost upwards of $200 million, which would run north along the eastern flank of Penticton and Naramata to the Chute Lake area. The majority of pipe would be buried on Crown land on or near existing right-of-ways.
The company says the new 40-centimetre-diameter pipe, which would nonetheless require a total of 130 acres of new right-of-way, is required to prepare for future growth and strengthen the existing system, which serves 90,000 people in the region. It’s expected to cost the average ratepayer about $6 per year.
Fox, a former realtor and developer, was stunned to learn of the project in a letter from FortisBC that included a map showing where the proposed 18-metre pipeline right-of-way would bisect his vineyard and gobble up about one acre of grapes.
“We’re concerned about the viability of the vineyard,” he said.
Once through the grapes, the pipeline is proposed to pass through a portion of Fox’s property that he has long planned to subdivide for one of his children and which he describes as “the best building site in the South Okanagan” with its sweeping lake, vineyard and city views.
The property, where Fox and his wife have lived for 40 years, already has power lines running along the east side and a gas pipeline along the west side, both of which run in the same general direction as the proposed line. Fox suggests the new line could be buried in one of the existing right-of-ways. As proposed now, the new right-of-way would take another 2 1/4 acres of his property.
Fox is also concerned about the project being launched during a pandemic, when public consultation is limited to electronic means.
“I think it ought to be delayed, because how can you have a public consultation by email and phone?” he said.
That public consultation period will be short, with a pair of call-in town hall meetings scheduled for April 30 and May 6. A project website also provides information and accepts feedback.
FortisBC spokeswoman Grace Peach said the company is still ironing out the details of those virtual meetings, but will post all questions and answers on the dedicated website.
The project, she continued, involves “critical infrastructure” that has been in the planning stages for years and has to proceed now to meet anticipated customer demand, despite the pandemic.
Peach said the company is still committed to broad consultations with local governments, First Nations and private landowners, and the proposed route isn’t written in stone.
“What we’re looking to do is hear what their concerns are, mitigate them where possible and possibly refine the route where possible,” she explained.
Peach declined to discuss the Fox property specifically for privacy reasons, but said, in general, the company can’t double up in some right-of-ways because certain spacing is required between infrastructure.
She encouraged any private landowners with concerns to contact FortisBC directly.
Karla Kozakevich, who represents the Naramata area on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, said she has not yet heard any concerns about the pipeline from her constituents.
The company expects to submit its application to the B.C. Utilities Commission for approval this year. If all goes as planned, work would start in 2021 and last about two years.
For most such utility projects in B.C., if a proponent is unable to negotiate a deal with a private landowner, a right-of-way may be expropriated with compensation determined by an established third-party appraisal process.
For more information on the project, call 1-888-592-7704, email okanaganupgrade@fortisbc.com, or visit www.talkingenergy.ca/okanagan.