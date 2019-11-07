Karla Kozakevich will settle in for her fourth one-year term as chair of the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen after reclaiming her position unopposed Thursday afternoon.
The Naramata director was elected as chair at the end of 2016 and has run unopposed ever since.
“It’s wonderful to have the support of my colleagues,” she said. “They nominate me … and I take that as a sign that they’re happy with the effort that I make. They know that I commit full time to politics.”
Kozakevich said she will continue to make herself available “seven days a week,” and is looking forward to working alongside first-time director and second term Summerland district councillor Doug Holmes, who won the position of vice-chair.
“We sure have a lot of work we’d like to get caught up,” said Kozakevich, adding the RDOS will be working on updating bylaws and policies.
Three directors were nominated for the position of vice chair, with West Bench director Riley Gettens’ name dropped after a tie between directors Holmes and Manfred Bauer during the first vote.
Holmes snagged the position after a second-secret ballot vote.
“A number of people asked me to consider running and I think you almost have a duty to, if people have that kind of trust and confidence in you,” said Holmes. “You don’t want to let them down. I’m excited for this opportunity and look forward to working with Karla. This is a great group of people.”
Bauer, the mayor of Keremeos, has held the position of vice-chair for the past several years, once earning the position on a coin toss against then-Penticton mayor Andrew Jakubeit. (Both men finished tied.)
Director Petra Veintimilla acclaimed her position again as chair of the Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital District Board.
Summerland Mayor Toni Boot, although absent from the meeting due to accept her Masters in Communications degree in Victoria, ran unopposed for her position as vice chair of the OSRHDB.
