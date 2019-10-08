The battle between Conservatives and Liberals in Kelowna-Lake Country was as close as it could get in the streets around Winfield United Church four years ago.
At polling station No. 14, set up inside the church, Liberal Stephen Fuhr won 77 votes and Conservative Ron Cannan won 76 votes.
At none of the 235 polling stations did Fuhr and Cannon get an equal number of votes, but the margin of victory was five or less votes at 22 of them.
Fuhr won 12 of the extremely close contests; Cannan won 10 of them.
Elsewhere, Fuhr won all six polls at Prospera Place in downtown Kelowna; Cannan won nine of the 15 advance polls and virtually all the polls at retirement homes; and the pair split the polls in Southeast Kelowna and Glenmore.
The see-saw struggle eventually tipped in favour of Fuhr, as he became the first federal Liberal since 1968 to claim a riding held by a succession of small-c conservative parties.
Fuhr won 46% of all votes cast, to Cannan’s 40%, with NDP candidate Norah Bowman a distant third. Aside from its historical significance, Fuhr’s victory was all the more impressive since Cannan had won the three previous elections in landslides, with an average of 54% of all votes cast.
A former fighter pilot with the Royal Canadian Air Force, Fuhr described himself as a longtime Conservative who turned to the Liberals after becoming disenchanted with the government of former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper. With a background like that, he was a dream candidate for the Liberals, and he was unopposed when he sought the party’s candidacy in 2015.
In government for the past four years, Fuhr talks up what he says has been his ability to deliver major benefits for Kelowna-Lake Country.
“I have a proven track record of success,” Fuhr told The Daily Courier. “I have brought over $160 million to our communities to help pay, amongst other things, for upgrading the East Kelowna water system, enhancing flood mitigation on Mission Creek, supporting the development of the rail trail, and funding for UBCO,” Fuhr said.
After retiring from politics following his election defeat, Cannan has been replaced as the Conservative candidate for this federal election by businesswoman and former Kelowna city councillor Tracy Gray. She says she’s door-knocked at almost 30,000 homes and “has a better understanding of our community and its needs than ever.”
In 2015, Fuhr benefited from the popularity of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, whose estimation in the eyes of Canadians rose steadily through a relatively long campaign. Fuhr was also helped by a decision of local Greens not to run a candidate in the riding in exchange for Fuhr’s promise to press for a switch to proportional representation.
Trudeau’s personal brand is not as high as it was, and the Greens — disillusioned over the Liberals’ failure to implement PR — are running a candidate against Fuhr this time, notes UBC Okanagan political scientist Maxime Heroux-Legault.
“I think it will indeed be a challenge for the Liberal incumbent to retain the riding,” Heroux-Legault wrote Thursday in an email. “The presence of a Green candidate will offer environmentally conscious voters the possibility to vote Green, potentially dividing the base that elected Fuhr in 2015.
“Another important element to consider is that polls indicate that Conservatives are up three points in the province in comparison to 2015, while the Liberals are down eight points over the same time period,” Heroux-Legault says. “Keeping in mind that Fuhr won by less than seven points in 2015, this suggests a tight race for Kelowna-Lake Country.”
Al Horning, who represented Kelowna federally and provincially as a member of a right-of-centre party, isn’t taking an active part in this campaign though he’s supporting Gray. He’s confident the Tories can win the riding back from the Liberals after the party’s shocking defeat four years ago.
“It was Justin Trudeau, the new guy coming in and all that, who won Kelowna-Lake Country for the Liberals, not Stephen Fuhr,” Horning says. “I think the Conservatives were too complacent, didn’t do enough door-knocking and real campaigning.”
But even the partisan Horning offers this caveat for the result on Oct. 21: “It’ll be close.”
