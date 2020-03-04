Trustees have picked the person they want to restore order to the Okanagan Skaha School District.
Todd Manuel will become superintendent effective Aug. 1, the district announced Wednesday. He will replace Wendy Hyer, who has announced she intends to retire July 31 after 11 years in the post.
“In selecting our superintendent, the board of education recognizes the outstanding leadership that Todd has provided within the district, his proven ability to collaborate and his record of strong, positive relationships with staff and the community,” board chairman James Palanio said in a press release.
Manuel has served as assistant superintendent since 2016, following his one-year term as director of instruction for student of support services and principal of ConnectEd Learning Centre.
Prior to that, he worked as a school-based administrator and special education teacher. All told, he’s been with the district for 11 years, and worked in the Coquitlam school district before arriving here.
Manuel holds a master’s degree in education, and is married with three school-aged kids.
Hyer has been on medical leave since a tense public meeting Feb. 24 at which trustees voted to hire an independent expert to review the proposed 2019-20 budget and assist with the 2020-21 version due to concerns about cuts and transparency raised by members of the school community.
Secretary-treasurer Kevin Lorenz, who prepared the budget, has also been on medical leave since the meeting. Staff at the board office have been told Hyer and Lorenz will be away at least through March break.