Spray parks, recreational activities and more are slated to reopen in the coming weeks, according to restart plans unveiled by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
It begins this Friday, June 12, with the reopening of the spray park in Okanagan Falls, followed Saturday, June 13, by the fitness room at the Similkameen Recreation Centre in Keremeos.
Indoor and outdoor recreation facilities are expected to reopen for private bookings later this month, followed by summer programs and a mobile physical activity program on July 1.
All of the reopenings comply with provincial health guidelines and others established by the BC Recreation and Parks Associations.
Groups looking to rent RDOS facilities will have to follow those same rules and submit a COVID-19 safety plan in advance.