An online fundraiser has pulled in more than $40,000 for the families of two people who died in what appears to be a freak accident earlier this month in Tulameen.
A webpage on GoFundMe states Sarah MacDermid and Casey Bussiere were the “bright young couple” who died in a propane-fired shower Aug. 3.
Police said previously the two were seen going into the shower building together and an hour later were found unconscious inside by someone who went to check on them. Rescuers noticed a heavy smell of propane at the scene.
According to the GoFundMe page, the Lower Mainland couple was breaking ground on a cabin in Tulameen at the time of the incident. The fundraiser had raised $46,000 as of Wednesday, putting it well ahead of its $40,000 goal.