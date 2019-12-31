The Kelowna Daily Courier and Penticton Herald thank the following individuals for their donations to our Be An Angel campaign, which officially closes Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Donations can be made at our offices at 550 Doyle Ave. in Kelowna and 101-186 Nanaimo Ave. W. in Penticton on Monday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. or Tuesday between 9 a.m. and noon. You may also donate in person at any Valley First Credit Union or visit either The Daily Courier or Herald's website at kelownadailycourier.ca and pentictonherald.ca.

All money will be donated to food banks in the community. Donations made in your community will stay in your community.

PENTICTON

In memory of Roger Lafortune, $50

Day total: $50

Campaign total to date: $39,808

Campaign goal: $40,000

---

KELOWNA

In memory of Gramma Vivien and Gramma Joyce, $1,000

Brian Fennell and Jenny Brownjohn, $100

In memory of Kim, $250

Gale Henshaw, $100

Barbara Ball, $50

In memory of Dixie, $100

Linda and Morris, $100

Lita, Launa, Coral, $75

Anonymous, $500

Anonymous, $100

Carol Butcher, $50

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $300

Lynora and David Darling, $100

Francis Evers, $25

Thomas Budd Foundation, $737.50

Campaign total to date: $83,543.25

(plus $3,000 in grocery gift cards)

Thomas Budd Foundation to date: $20,885.75

Kelowna campaign goal: $100,000