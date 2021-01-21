The fire dispatch center for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
6:54 a.m. Pickering Street, Penticton, Medical first response.
11:43 a.m. Hastings Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.
11:51 a.m. Haynes Street, Hedley. Alarm.
12:22 p.m. Winnipeg Street, Penticton. Medical first response.
1:42 p.m. Radio Tower Road, Osoyoos. Minor fire.
2:14 p.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.
5:27 p.m. Strawberry Creek Road, Osoyoos. Alarm.
7:07 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. Medical first response.