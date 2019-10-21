A man accused of a one-punch attack on a Penticton beach in May that left the victim in a medically induced coma is back behind bars.
Thomas Kruger-Allen, 21, is facing seven new charges stemming from an incident Oct. 19 in downtown Penticton.
He’s charged with two counts of assault causing bodily harm, two breaches of bail, plus single counts of break and enter, mischief and uttering threats
The attack happened in a residential unit at 356 Main St., according to court documents, which name Taylor Clarke and Grayson Eneas as the alleged victims.
Kruger-Allen made a brief appearance Monday in provincial court and consented to be held in custody until his next scheduled hearing Nov. 6.
He was dressed in orange inmate clothing from the Penticton RCMP detachment, and had a cast on his right forearm and bruises under both eyes.
Kruger-Allen had been on bail since June 24 awaiting trial on single charges of sexual assault and aggravated assault, plus two counts of simple assault related to the May 3 incident at Okanagan Lake Beach.
Police allege Brad Eliason, a Good Samaritan, was trying to intervene in a dispute between Kruger-Allen and some other beach goers, when Kruger-Allen punched Eliason, causing Eliason to fall backwards and hit his head on concrete.
Eliason was placed in a medically induced coma at Kelowna General Hospital, but has since been released.
Then, on July 22, Kruger-Allen was sentenced to 18 months’ probation for a 2017 assault outside the former Mule Nightclub.
Court heard during Kruger-Allen’s sentencing hearing that the victim was lured outside the bar and swarmed by four or five men. The victim was left with a broken nose and orbital bone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.