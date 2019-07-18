Over the past year months, the Penticton RCMP is releasing information on a series of historical missing person and found human remains investigations.
“The Penticton RCMP are hoping that re-sharing of this information may lead to new tips from the public in cases that have gone cold,” said Cpl. James Rutledge, the acting commander of the Penticton RCMP General Investigative Section.
“The RCMP is committed to following up on investigations, no matter how old the files are, in the hopes of providing answers to families and justice for any wrongdoing.”
The next such cold case in the series began Dec. 21, 1996, when the remains of Edward Howe were found in the area of the 2700 block of Skaha Lake Road, near what is now Peachtree Square.
The 41-year-old’s death was deemed suspicious and the investigation remains open.
If you have any information related to this or any other investigation, contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
