An online survey is running through Jan. 3 to let Summerland residents weigh in on a draft needs assessment for a new community health and wellness centre.
Originally conceived as a replacement for the failing Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre, the project scope has expanded over time to potentially include a new high school gym, medical centre, tennis courts and daycare.
After initial conversations with the community, consultants earlier this month presented a draft plan to council that pegged the cost of the facility at $60 million.
Of that, $30 million is attached to the original vision of a new pool and fitness centre.
The proposed replacement facility includes a 25-metre, six-lane lap pool, leisure pool, 20-person hot tub, change rooms, two multi-purpose rooms and office space over a total of 32,800 square feet – about twice the size of the existing facility.
A finalized needs assessment is expected to be presented to council in the new year, after which more detailed design work would begin.
More information and the survey can be found at www.summerland.ca/rec-and-health-centre.