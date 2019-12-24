KELOWNA — A police shooting in Kelowna early Sunday is under investigation.
The provincial Independent Investigations Office says it is looking into a shooting that took place at 12:09 a.m. when a Mountie attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
According to the RCMP, the traffic cop was attempting to conduct a traffic stop near Highland Drive and Glenmore Road.
“When the vehicle failed to stop, the officer followed the vehicle into a dead end street. An interaction occurred between the driver and the officer that led to shots being fired by police,” the IIO said in a news release.
“A short time later, police received information that a male with injuries had been admitted to hospital.”
Police said the driver suffered what appeared to be non life-threatening gunshot injuries. He was arrested but remained in hospital. The IIO investigates police shootings in the province.
Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.
