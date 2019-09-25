If Erick Thompson can run 50 miles, so can you.
There are a few caveats, of course, but the 50-year-old Summerland man hopes a new documentary he’s producing about his run will encourage others to set such lofty goals and achieve them.
“There is a lot, certainly, that goes into it. But first and foremost, you have to have your health and your body has to be able to withstand that kind of running, and not everybody has that,” says Thompson.
“But if you’re already running and you feel pretty good and you don’t have injuries, if you train like I trained, you can run 50 miles too.”
That’s the premise of his documentary, “FIFTY,” which he plans to enter in the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival.
Thompson’s preferred course is anywhere in nature, so he did his run Sept. 8 on the HBC Brigade Trail, which winds through the backcountry roughly from the Princeton area to Hope. He completed the run in 17 hours and, other than dealing with sore knees, found the test enjoyable.
“I didn’t feel like I was exhausted. I didn’t feel like I wanted to collapse. I felt really good,” said Thompson.
He enlisted the help of friends from the running and film worlds to assist, and was accompanied by experienced trail-runner Matt Fortuna. They fuelled themselves – taking in about 200 calories per hour – with Huma, a chia-based energy gel the company provided free of charge as part of a sponsorship arrangement.
Thompson, a father of three who’s married to Summerland district Coun. Erin Trainer, with whom he owns a video production company, took up running in 2010 as a way to stay in shape. He typically enters 10- and 21-kilometre races a few times a year, but wanted to tackle something bigger.
Given his busy family life and job as an information officer for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, Thompson’s training didn’t go according to the plan given to him at a trail-running seminar.
“There were weeks that I was supposed to be running 100 km per week; I would do approximately half of that because I didn’t have the time,” he said.
Instead, he logged 50 to 60 km per week, including doing what was his first marathon with a jaunt from Trout Creek to Giant’s Head and Conkle mountains.
With the epic run now under his belt, Thompson has turned his attention to post-production of “FIFTY” and hopefully inspiring others to chase their own adventures.
“I’m not someone who necessarily wants to go into competing in ultra-marathons and continuing to run farther and farther and farther. What I wanted to do is use it as a way of getting in shape and just setting a goal and accomplishing it,” he said.
“It was really the help of a lot of people that made it happen.”
