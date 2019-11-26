A special working relationship between a UBC grad student, the RCMP and the Kelowna Child Advocacy Centre (CAC) may lead to enhanced support and faster treatment for victims of child abuse.
Psychology graduate student Cassidy Wallis, supervised by Professor Michael Woodworth, did her master’s thesis on how and when child abuse is reported.
For her research, she collaborated with Kelowna RCMP and the CAC — coding more than 300 files on child abuse. Her work focused on identifying and understanding factors that contribute to the timing of when a disclosure of childhood abuse formally takes place.
“Providing support to parents of victims would facilitate children’s greater ability to report instances of abuse more quickly,” she said. “If children report abuse when it happens, and parents are supportive, they will have greater access to psychological treatment and potentially more positive outcomes.”
Woodworth notes the relationship Wallis formed with the CAC and the RCMP is a good example of the ongoing collaboration between UBCO and local resources.
“This project demonstrates how research can have incredible value outside of academia and highlights the power of collaboration between agencies. This project simply couldn’t have occurred without the collaboration and support of the CAC and RCMP,” Woodworth said.
According to CAC statistics, one in three children in Canada suffer trauma-related forms of abuse — and people who have been abused are less likely than others to graduate high school, more likely to experience unemployment and homelessness and more likely to perpetrate abuse throughout their lives.
“Reporting child abuse is a challenging subject,” said Woodworth. “While it’s a difficult issue, it’s important that children can ideally report abuse right away or have resources to facilitate disclosing abuse sooner. Wallis’s research proved to be important and has all sorts of potential benefits to both our community in general as well as to invaluable services like the CAC.”
Wallis’ research determined that if frontline workers had additional knowledge on how to understand and support children, it could lead to earlier disclosures of abuse. She also concluded that perpetrators are more likely to be caught with earlier disclosure because evidence would be more readily available.
Wallis spoke about her research project at a gala dinner on Nov. 21. The event was a fundraiser to finish building and begin operating the new CAC, a collaborative effort by the RCMP, Interior Health, and the Ministry for Child and Family Development.
