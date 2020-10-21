The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce says it is disappointed and surprised that the NDP candidates were no-shows at two of its three election debates.
Justin Kulik, the NDP candidate for Kelowna-Lake Country, and Krystal Smith, the NDP candidate for Kelowna-Mission, were not among the candidates who took part in the Tuesday debates.
"It's unfortunate they didn't participate," chamber executive director Dan Rogers said Wednesday.
"We've been hosting these kinds of debates almost as long as we've been in existence, and we certainly expected they would want to participate," Rogers said.
In early October, the chamber contacted all candidates running in the three main Kelowna-area ridings and invited them to the debate, the time and date for which had not yet been set at that point.
Representatives for Smith, a provincial government employee who lives in Victoria, quickly indicated she would not participate in the Kelowna chamber's debate, Rogers said. No reason was given, he said.
Chamber officials nevertheless followed up, asking what date Smith might be available, and if, as a resident of Victoria, she wanted to participate via Zoom or Skype rather than come to Kelowna and attend in person, but received no further response, Rogers said.
Regarding Kulik, who is 19 years old, Rogers said the chamber had received communication that suggested he would participate in the debate and Kulik's own Facebook page includes a link to the chamber's debate. But on Monday evening, Kulik's NDP campaign team sent a message to the chamber that he would not attend the debate.
The chamber, which has about 1,000 members and bills itself as Kelowna’s ‘Voice of Business’, held three live-streamed debates on Tuesday. NDP candidate Spring Hawes did participate in the debate for Kelowna West candidates.
The Liberals won all three Kelowna-area ridings in the 2017 election with about 58 per cent of all votes cast, with the NDP finishing a distant second. NDP Leader John Horgan has not held an event in Kelowna during the month-long campaign.
"I'll leave it to others to speculate what it means that two of the three NDP candidates didn't participate in our debates, in terms of how hard they're really campaigning here," Rogers said.
Emails sent by The Daily Courier to Kulik and Smith on Wednesday morning, seeking information on why they did not participate in the debates, have so far drawn no response.
Renee Merrifield, the Liberal candidate for Kelowna-Mission, said Smith's no-show at the debate meant she couldn't "call the government to account" on a range of issues.
"Furthermore, it's insulating to NDP party loyalists," Merrifield said. "If I was an NDP member right now, I would be upset. Throughout this election, I have heard, at the doors and on the phones, the concerns of our citizens. I want to represent and advocate well. I don't know how you can do that just being a name on a ballot - not living in the riding, and not having involvement in the community."
Norm Letnick, the Liberal candidate in Kelowna-Lake Country, said Horgan's decision to end a tactical alliance with the Greens and call a snap election a year ahead of schedule forced all parties, including the NDP, to hustle to find candidates in some areas.
"Because Horgan broke his word, again, all parties had to scramble to find candidates," Letnick said.
"Not my idea of what's best for democracy," Letnick said. "I'm sure if Horgan had put the needs of the province first, we would have had a much more normal election experience with all candidates attending the chamber debate."
Polls have shown the NDP has a strong lead province-wide over the Liberals heading toward Saturday's election. An Angus-Reid poll released Monday showed the NDP with 45 per cent support, the Liberals with 35 per cent, and the Greens with 16 per cent.
The NDP support was down five seven points from an Ipsos-Global poll conducted released on Oct. 11. But the Liberals had gained only one point, with Greens gaining five points.