The nascent South Okanagan Tourism Alliance has received a $3,000 grant from the Town of Oliver to begin work on a regional recovery strategy.
“The purpose… is to use our collective voices to safely bring back visitors when the time is right while supporting local business in the interim,” Oliver Tourism Association manager Ian Lobb wrote in a letter to council.
The alliance, he continued, is made up of tourism groups from Peachland to Osoyoos, and “is designed to help each community during COVID-19, as well as in times of emergencies such as fire and flood that we have dealt with in the past.”
Lobb says provincial tourism agency Destination BC has agreed to match all of the funds raised by the alliance, which formed this spring, for its recovery strategy.