Welcome to Crime Stoppers Month in Penticton.
Mayor John Vassilaki declared it as such at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The proclamation recognizes the work of the South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers program, which was initiated in 1992 and acts independently of the RCMP with no government funding.
Over the years, thousands of tipsters have provided information on crimes ranging from murder to theft. Tips that lead to convictions can result in a cash reward.
Crime Stoppers can be reached toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS. Anonymity is guaranteed.
