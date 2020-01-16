Police say they have dismantled a drug-trafficking ring that was operating out of a house on Lakeside Road in Penticton.
Mounties raided the home Jan. 15 and found a stolen shotgun, .22-calibre rifle, plus a “large amount” of suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, according to an RCMP press release.
Also recovered was a Miele coffee machine that had been stolen from a neighbouring home.
Two men and two females were arrested at the home and are expected to face charges. The raid was conducted by members of the Targeted Enforcement Unit, Street Enforcement Unit and front-line officers.
“All officers within the South Okanagan remain proactive in efforts to prevent illegal drugs and dangerous weapons from being on our streets,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in the release.
