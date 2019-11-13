It’s been the first week in a long time Doreen Johnson hasn’t felt any excruciating pain in her knees.
The Penticton resident received umbilical cord stem cell injections in her knees on Oct. 22, a quick – but pricey – procedure in Bellingham, WA, because the service she said isn’t provided in B.C.
She hopes to one day see that change.
“It works, and we’ve got to get it into this country. We’ve got to,” Johnson said in an interview at her home, Wednesday.
Johnson was diagnosed years back with osteoarthritis in her knees, and it has since then spread to her ankles, shoulders and other parts of her body.
“Four days before the rain, or snow or any inclement weather, my body went into severe pain,” she said. “To the point where I was cranky. I’ve lived with this for quite a few years.
“I had to get a scooter so I could walk around, I had to get a cane.”
She said she believes the osteoarthritis began from a long career of heavy lifting with Canada Post, and a prior job working for the liquor board in Alberta.
A visit to her doctor approximately 10 years ago proved unsuccessful, she said, because her doctor believed the problem stemmed from her weight.
“He said, ‘Well, it’s not bone on bone,’” she said. “He said ‘Well, they don’t do knee replacements until you’re in your 70s.’”
Now in her late 70s, Johnson was surprised when she came across a seminar held three years ago at the Penticton Lakeside Resort held by Vitality Healthcare on the benefits of umbilical cord stem cell injections. Intrigued, she attended a second one and independently researched her options.
An x-ray done by the American company showed the cartilage in Johnson’s knees was almost completely decayed, and the bones were within centimetres of rubbing.
“Will the cartilage grow back?,” she often wonders. “I seem to think it might.”
Typically, procedures she’s heard of being done in B.C. extract stem cells from a patient, and reinjects them into affected areas. It’s difficult to say whether or not it works, she said, because stem cells begin dying as a person ages.
“Our stem cells have lost the ability to heal our bodies,” she said.
The injection she received contained umbilical cord Wharton’s jelly, which she believes will “steamroll” her old stem cells and help regenerate the cartilage in her knees.
Her daughter, who suffered neck pain from a car accident, also received the injections and Johnson said she feels almost, “100%.”
But the price for treatment for both her and her daughter wasn’t cheap: Johnson spent approximately $11,000 CAD for the one-time treatment.
“Totally worth it,” Johnson said, adding she plans on one day going back to have more done in other areas where she experiences pain.
When contacted by The Herald, the B.C. Ministry of Health was unable to respond with a comment by press deadline, but promises to do so within the next few days.
A spokesperson did, however, say that treatment for osteoarthritis using stem cell treatment is currently undergoing clinical trials and MSP would not cover any experimental injections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.