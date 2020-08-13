Expect to see a bunch of cool cars on South Okanagan roads this afternoon.
Members of various local car clubs will be participating in a cruise past seven seniors’ residences from Summerland to Osoyoos.
The mobile show is expected to feature upwards of 20 cars and begins at Dr. Andrew Pavilion in Summerland at 1 p.m., then heads to Penticton to visit Village by the Station (1:30), Westview Place (1:45) and Trinity Care Centre (2:00).
From there, it’s off to McKinney Place (2:40) and Sunnybank Centre (3:00) in Oliver, then Mariposa Gardens (3:30) in Osoyoos. All times are approximate.