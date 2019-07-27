In just six hours, the Richter Mountain forest fire has nearly doubled in size.
The BC Wildfire Service reported Friday the fire had grown from 60 hectares to approximately 80 after down slope winds through the night.
But in just six hours, the fire grew to approximately 150 hectares from what BC Wildfire Service says is a result of “winds and warmer drying conditions.”
“There are 63 personnel on site with helicopters and airtanker support,” it said. “These resources will be working into the evening and 20 personnel will work overnight with heavy equipment.”
The fire is approximately 14 kilometres east of Cawston.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.