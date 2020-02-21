EDITOR'S NOTE: Tom Siddon, a retired federal cabinet minister, Richmond city councillor, school board trustee and RDOS director, served on the Okanagan Skaha School District from 2008-2011. Siddon was invited to offer comment, as a former trustee, on the present controversy. Siddon's reply to The Herald was received after our story had gone to press. We are publishing highlights from Siddon's response.
It has been almost a decade since I was a member of the School Board. So I'm somewhat disconnected from current School District personnel, accounting practises and the Budgetary planning and consultation procedures.
However I might say that budgetary planning and approval process was always high on the year-round priority list for School Trustees during those years when Frank Regehr served as Secretary-Treasurer of SD 67. And of course, the annual burden of operating on a balanced-budget basis was a well-known and mandatory obligation for the entire Board to achieve. The annual Budget planning always started in the early autumn, prior to the next fiscal year, so that by December of that previous year most of the internal number-crunching, in consultation with School Principals, teachers, and the Unions, had been carried out BEFORE public consultations unfolded early in the new year. Then the final Budget for the next fiscal year would be adopted by early March of that year. (Usually, by the end of February there was little room left for budget cuts or adjustments to make it all balance.)
I should also say that we always tried to keep our eyes open for unexpected cost increases or revenue cuts, which did happen from time-to-time. Of course such unexpected surprises always hung over the heads of the Trustees and we always had to keep our eyes on the big ones such as declining enrollments, and the "class-size-and-composition" issue that the current Board is still having to deal with. But during my time as Trustee we were always given a one-year planning window in which to adjust our capital funding requirement, together with a significant "technology replacement reserve" which had been built up by Ron Shongrunden over the years, and was partly funded by selling technology related services to other outside Agencies.
So, I will concede that things may have been running quite a bit differently during my time on School Board, but by the same token I am somewhat hesitant to stand in judgement of the current Board of Trustees. And we should keep in mind that the current Provincial Government has brought new policies to bear since the court decisions on "class size and composition", which have increased the financial burden to School Boards and taxpayers. At the same time, the Board management structure at SD 67 has changed significantly since I was on the Board, at a time when the Superintendent and Secretary-Treasurer had separate responsibilities, yet a shared mandate for Leadership.
Regarding your question on the value of an independent Forensic Audit I think this might have been a good idea when it was offered in 2016, and may yet be a necessity in the current circumstances. However, as we are already moving into a new fiscal operating year, I think it is now an imperative for the current Board to get cracking and fix the problem that they probably should have seen coming several months ago. If they don't fix it, I'm sure the Provincial government will step in and do it for them. That may or may not be good news for the students, teachers and tax-paying electors of SD 67!