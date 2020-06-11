Crews continue to make progress on a Highway 33 closure due to a washout between Three Forks and Philpott roads south of Kelowna, DriveBC said on Wednesday afternoon. Drivers can detour via KLO Road to McCulloch Road to Highway 33, but expect 25 km of gravel roads. The ministry asks motorists to watch for crews working. Detour information and updates are available at bit.ly/30tSJPZ.
