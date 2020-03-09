Some of Canada’s best young hockey players will keep skating in Penticton for at least the next three years.
The Okanagan Hockey Group announced Monday that it won the bid to host the BDO Canadian Sport School Hockey League Championships for 2021 through 2023.
“We are extremely happy to have the event coming back to Penticton for another three seasons – this will make it nine years in a row,” CSSHL chief operating officer Kevin Goodwin told a press conference.
The event has grown steadily from 33 teams in 2015 to 73 in attendance for this year’s championships, which are running March 5-12 at arenas in Penticton, Summerland and Oliver.
Approximately 1,500 student-athletes are expected to hit the ice to compete for titles in eight divisions of bantam- and midget-level hockey.
In addition to the players, another 1,500 coaches, officials, staff and parents are also expected to attend.
All told, the Okanagan Hockey Group is projecting an economic impact of $2.7 million for Penticton.
“Our hotels will have many, many room-nights, our restaurants will be full… so it’s a huge thing,” said Mayor John Vassilaki.
“And there’s no better place to hold this tournament than the city of Penticton, where hockey blood is in our system.”
The bid was placed in partnership with Spectra Venue Management, which operates the South Okanagan Events Centre complex, with financial support from the City of Penticton and Travel Penticton.
Okanagan Hockey Group president Andy Oakes noted each game of the tournament is live-streamed online, which resulted in approximately 10,000 views in 18 different counties last year.
“So the exposure point for the city of Penticton and the facilities and the league is just outstanding,” said Oakes, also chairman of the CSSHL.
“Next year our job is to make what is a great event right now an excellent event, so that every family, every kid that comes through here feels like they’re in a world-class experience.”
Past participants in the championships include seven members of Canada’s under-18 women’s’ national team and NHL’ers Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Jake Bean, Beck Malenstyn and Michael Rasmussen.
The top pick in each of the past three Western Hockey League bantam drafts also suited up in the championships.
Teams from as far west as Manitoba are at the event, as well as a handful from the U.S.
Most players pay to attend their academy of choice, and in return receive a junior hockey-like experience that emphasizes academics, training and competition.
Day passes to watch games cost $10 and are available at the SOEC box office.