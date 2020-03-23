As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to rise in B.C., so does the number of recoveries.
Speaking from Victoria, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are now 472 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province, 30 of which are in the Interior Health region.
Three people have died since Saturday, all of whom lived in long-term care facilities.
However, 100 people are known to have recovered from COVID-19, she said.
Over 18,000 tests have been done, said Dr. Henry, adding the backlog in labs seems to have mostly resolved itself.
She reminds the public the importance of social distancing while also taking care of both mental and physical health.
"Despite what we've been seeing on social media ... people are doing their part. But we cannot let up," she said, adding people who do not have symptoms may go outside with family members, but to maintain their distance from others.
She also encourages the public to have a "heightened awareness of even mild symptoms," since younger individuals may carry COVID-19 without knowing.
"We must do everything possible, every day, to protect our communities," she said.