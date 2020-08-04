Naramata survives because of visitors
Dear Editor:
I have rarely read such a disappointing diatribe against young people and tourists as that in the letter “Youth-Obsessed culture is selfish” (Herald letters, July 28).
It is this type of narrow minded and yes, selfish attitude that causes many people to dismiss seniors’ legitimate concerns with contempt.
Like that letter writer, I also live in Naramata. This doesn’t mean we own our village. The last time I checked, Naramata was a part of Canada just like Penticton, Vancouver or Montreal. We live in such a wonderful area that, of course other Canadians who aren’t fortunate enough to live here wish to visit. Even though it was hard to find a parking spot at Manitou Beach yesterday, I heartily welcome all Canadians to this special place.
I also recognize that were it not for the tourists, the tiny restaurant and coffee shop could never survive on the spending of the local parsimonious seniors. I also really enjoy the world-class wines that are produced here, but I doubt that any local wineries could be profitable if they only had the business of the locals.
Respect has to be earned. It is not automatically conferred by age. There are as many ignorant old people as there are young people, though perhaps old people have less of an excuse as they have had more opportunity to learn things through life. Too bad not more of them have used this chance.
This would be a good time for seniors to really try to understand what young people are going through in this time of COVID-19. Many jobs have disappeared or been cut back; colleges and universities are offering inferior online courses (for the same or higher tuition fees); and at a time of life when many lifelong partnerships and friendships are formed, dating and gathering in groups is discouraged, and all the news seems to be doom sand gloom (oh yes, the Second Wave is coming this fall.)
This is a time when we need to be tolerant of all members of our community, young and old. We should be especially kind to all our fellow Canadians regardless of where they come from.
Tom Hoenisch
Naramata
Shrubs overhanging onto city sidewalks
Dear Editor:
I regret having to do this because we all have enough on our plates, what with COVID-19 and so forth. But I must warn you of a new threat. Shrubbery!
Thanks to domineering monster hedges, our sidewalks are no longer useable. How often do you have to teeter along the curb because a hedge is taking up two-thirds of the sidewalk? Now I’m an affable sort, ask almost anyone. But I resent having to cede the sidewalk to vegetation. And they’re not even appreciative.
As I suck in my stomach and sidle crab-like past these hedges, tendrils reach out and whisper nasty body-shaming things. Enough. So I’m pleading to property owners to stop this tyranny. With love and sweat, you’ve nurtured these power-hungry plants. And they’ve abused your trust. They need a little tough love in the form of regular pruning.
Ignore their protests. Eventually, your shrubbery will respect you, and your city will thank you.
Linda Parnell-Bonnie
Penticton
Trump’s dangerous Twitter fascination
Dear Editor:
Twit: Someone totally without intelligent thought.
Plus...
Twitter: Someone who babbles or can chirp (sometimes incessantly).
Equals:
The No-Trust White House Patient.
Can’t fault him . He’s a natural.
Stay well.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Banks prefer virtual service, not in-person
Dear Editor:
James Miller, I enjoy your comments, but the one on Aug. 1, remined me of how mad I am with my bank in West Kelowna.
Last week, I went into the branch to pay my house insurance. The very-nice teller asked for the invoice which I had left at home as I only arrived with the cheque.
I said I would get it (a 10-minute trip each way) and when I returned, went through the protocol, which I did not mind, walked up to my original teller, and was strictly told by the protocol lady that I had to wait in line.
Well, the bank was empty and I looked at her and said, “I am to only one here, what line?” Well, she said, “the ‘virtual’ line.” I laughed and asked what is that.
It is a virtual line of people who have called the bank to say they are on the way to the bank. I shrugged my shoulders, as did the original teller waiting for me. He could do nothing until the invisible clients showed up. I waited five minutes and looked at the woman who stopped me and asked when she expected them to arrive.
Five minutes? A half-hour?
She didn’t know. but they were on the way to the bank so I had to wait in line.
With that, I left and paid by phone when I finally got to head office.
What is it with the banks? Shorter hours, and now virtual lines. I hope you can dig into this. I called the branch manager and left my number for a call back. Guess what — no call back. Have a good day, I love your column.
Vicki Kkavanagh
West Kelowna
In-person visits to doctor work best
Dear Editor:
Do you still remember what your doctor looks like? Can you remember the last time they gave you a prescription for vitamins instead of pharmaceutical narcotic-type drugs?
How comfortable are you sitting by the phone waiting for a doctor’s “audio diagnosis?” Are you wondering how on earth can the doctors — as good as they are — diagnose your symptoms over the phone?
Are your eyes a little yellow, is your tongue a little sore, do you have slight tremors, is your pee a little on the red side, is your No. 2 hurtful and the wrong consistency? Is that sore patch on your forehead showing no signs of healing? Do you need more toilet paper than usual, is your indigestion worse even after cutting back, are you having pins and needles in your feet or hands, are you feeling dizzy? Are you unable to wind down, how are you sleeping?
This list could go on and on.
My intention here is not to scare anybody, my first wife and I are really lucky, not only do we have a good doctor who will listen and act accordingly, but almost as important, we have a pharmacist who isn’t afraid to tell us that he thinks regarding “your new prescription should be queried and questioned without a doubt.”
He has proven to be our free second opinion, his mantra is to be aware that in this new day and age, we all must now more than ever be fully aware at what is going on with our own health care.
He stresses, do not allow yourself to fall between the cracks.You must speak up, ask questions, do not allow yourself to be intimidated by science, you know when something is not right so speak up, do not allow yourself to be spoken down to.
When you don’t understand something, make your provider explain it again and again in a language that you can follow until you do understand what your options are, do not accept medical mumbo jumbo from anyone no matter their exalted position in the medical field.
There is absolutely no point in being dead right, after the fact.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Provincial Liberals, NDP both must go
Dear Editor:
The more the Liberals complain about Site C and other matters, the more I believe they should never be re-elected or elected ever again. I also believe the NDP should be thrown out of power, next election.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
City should maintain its free parking
Dear Editor:
Incompetence runs rampant at city hall.
They spend millions they cannot afford on a downtown revitalization that although cleaned up the street, most find it dull and boring. The raised intersections have to be the dumbest thing I’ve seen in my life from any city. Main Street should be renamed Rollercoaster Road or perhaps Speed Bump Blvd.
So now that they have emptied the piggy bank and funds for a rainy (COVID) day, they come up with (once again) the insane idea of parking meters at Lakeshore, Skaha Lake Park and LocoLanding.
One of the big selling points for Penticton, locals and tourists alike, is free parking.
This insane idea of meters not only deters tourism, but will leave a negative image with every parking ticket issued. These
so-called city planners need to resign in shame.Their effort to make Penticton like a large city has sucked most of the charm out of our little city.
Once again, we will be forced to have protest rallies against the city putting parking meters in tourist areas because of bad management and weak planning.
Leave the parks, beaches, lakeshore and LocoLanding alone.
Cliff Martin
Penticton
Canadians must rethink priorities
Dear Editor:
Sometimes you must wonder where the brains of our country’s leadership are.
I have no doubt that if a poll were taken of Canadians, more than 60% of our adult population would vote against the purchase of the latest (but immediately obsolete) fighter jets for a cost of $19 billion which is intended to add to our prestige among the world’s war mongers.
Really, is the Canadian government no longer responsible to its voters?
$19 billion on machines meant to kill, maim, destroy cities, industries, and infrastructure; pollute air, water, and soil, and most dastardly, kill innocent men, women, and children.
Machines that are useless for dealing with attacks inside Canada; useless for dealing with natural disasters; or providing international humanitarian relief; or in peacekeeping operations.
Simply a grandiose gesture to maintain a vision of Canada’s military as a peacekeeping force but which is really a military contrivance that will necessarily include fighting in future U.S. and NATO wars.
Fighter jets that will be useless against the more innovative artificially-controlled drones that will out-think, out-maneuver any piloted jets.
We need to re-think our priorities. What we need are planes and people to fight the forest, grass, and urban wildfires that are here now and destroying our own country summer after summer.
Really, where are their brains?
Frank Martens
Summerland
Grocery stores are being contradictory
Dear Editor:
I find it interesting that the Public Health Agency of Canada is warning Canadians in the four western provinces not to eat red onions from the U.S. because of salmonella and to throw out any you have if you don’t know where they are from (CBC News, July 31) and yet the grocery stores in Penticton are still selling red onions from the U.S.
How does this make sense?
Robert Handfield
Kaleden
Trudeau again caters to youth vote, again
Dear Editor:
The basic idea of the Canada Student Service Grant (CSSG), which is at the heart of the Liberal’s WE scandal, was poorly thought out. There’s nothing wrong with encouraging students to do work in return for pay, but why was it necessary to pay them with taxpayers’ money?
It would have been better to use the existing apparatus of Employment Canada to match students with private sector employers instead of signing them up for volunteer work with non-profit charities. That way, private sector employers could get essential work done and students would be paid for performing work which is economically necessary.
The nature of non-profit work which CSSG recipients would perform is unspecified. That leads to the conclusion that a lot of it would be “play jobs” which would provide some justification to funnel government money to students. Justin Trudeau got a big slice of youth vote in 2015 by promising change, glitter, free stuff and legalized pot.
The Liberals want to hang on to the youth vote, so it’s hardly surprising that they would push a program like this to demonstrate their continued benevolence. I’d hate to be an auditor with the job of reconciling disbursements of public funds with actual work done.
We are constantly told about labour shortages in the agricultural sector which compel agricultural businesses to bring in foreign labour at additional expense to them and us, the consumer and taxpayer. We’re also paying a lot of public money for quarantine and other costs involved with foreign labourers. So what’s wrong with using existing Employment Canada mechanisms to match students with summer jobs in the ag industry?
We also have work needs in the private and government sectors like reforestation, land reclamation and forest cleanup to mitigate the risk of fire. This is useful and rewarding work with a measurable deliverable.
It’s deal short term work for students. It would be like some of the big public works projects which were undertaken to provide employment in the Great Depression.
It’s too bad that the Liberals didn’t have the vision to grasp this opportunity instead of looking for short term political rewards with a mushy program like the CSSG. It would do our youth a lot of good to turn in their smart phones at starting time and pick up a shovel or a hoe and break a sweat doing an honest day’s work.
John Thompson
Kaleden