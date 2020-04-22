An upward trend in emergency room usage at B.C. hospitals is a “good sign” as it shows people are seeking out the care they need for other conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic, Health Minister Adrian Dix said.
Trips to ERs plunged by more than half from early March to early April as people heeded advice not to go to hospitals, which were then preparing for an expected surge of COVID-19 patients, unless they were experiencing a health care emergency.
On March 9, there were 6,559 visits to ER rooms across B.C. That fell to 2,995 on April 6, but the number had risen to 4,015 on Tuesday.
“There are many, many people struggling with non-COVID-19 related conditions right now, and the health care system is there for you,” Dix said.
“I see the return towards more normal levels (of ER usage) as a good sign, in a sense, that people are seeking out care when they need it, and I want to encourage people to always, always, always do that,” Dix said.
Through early discharge of patients and cancellation of scheduled operations, more than 4,400 beds have been freed up across B.C. for the possible treatment of COVID-19 patients.
But only 109 people, of whom 11 are in the Interior, are currently being treated for the disease in hospital.
And only 25 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, one of the lowest daily increases in weeks, bringing the total province-wide to 1,724. Of those, 153 cases are in the region served by Interior Health, a number little changed in the past few weeks.
But a new COVID-19 community outbreak has been detected among workers at a meat-processing firm, the United Poultry Company, in the Lower Mainland. Twenty-eight employees have tested positive for the disease.
The plant has been closed and federal and provincial officials are working to identify and test others who may have been exposed to the disease.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry suggested there was no danger to the public from eating chicken that may have been processed at the plant, as there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread this way.
Dr. Henry also said it was possible that some team amateur team sports, such as youth soccer and hockey leagues, may be allowed to resume this summer and fall, though under regulations that have yet to be devised.
“It’s one of the things we're looking at,” she said. “We know that it’s less risky outside than inside. And we know how important it is to have physical exercise, particularly for young people.
“I think there are ways that it can be done, but we need to look at how do we do it safely, so that we're not sharing water bottles, sharing food, we’re not coming together in ways, we're respecting safe distances, but still being able to carry on.
“We are also thinking about the numbers of people that are involved, and we may have to limit that for a period of, you know, for this summer, for the coming year, so that we don't have large crowds watching games, for example,” Henry said.