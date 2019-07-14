Ironman’s return to Penticton is expected to be made official at a community celebration this coming Tuesday, July 16.
The announcement of a “major sporting event coming to Penticton in 2020” will be made at 5:15 p.m. in Rotary Park on the downtown waterfront, according to a notice posted on social media by the city.
The celebration runs from 4-8 p.m. and includes live music, a free barbecue, beverage garden and games for all ages.
Ironman posted a separate notice on its social media feeds featuring a photo of two cyclists against a background featuring the geographic co-ordinates of Penticton with the message: “This is going to be big.”
City staff have since May been hammering out the details of a five-year deal to bring the iconic Ironman triathlon back to Penticton.
Tentative terms approved by council in May called for a gross annual cost to the city of $663,000. That includes $299,000 cash – $150,000 of which is ironman’s licensing fee – plus another $110,000 worth of in-kind services.
City staff had already come up with $53,000 worth of savings on top of $200,000 in commitments from the business community, reducing the net cost to taxpayers to $410,000.
The new event would pick up where Ironman left off in 2012, when the council of the day chose to cut ties and sign on with Challenge Family-branded triathlons. Those eventually gave way to Super League Triathlon, the second and final edition of which is scheduled for Aug. 23-25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.