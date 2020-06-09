A seven-unit residential development on an oddly shaped lot near Oliver’s high school can finally go ahead, after a land swap more than a decade in the making.
Council on Monday approved a development permit and setback variances to permit the project at 668 Co-op Ave.
The triangular lot is bounded by Fairview Road, Okanagan Street and Co-op Avenue. However, the town in 2008 closed that adjacent stretch of Co-op Avenue and prepared to swap it with the developer in exchange for a 2.5-metre road dedication and cut along Fairview Road. However, the deal was only completed earlier this year.
The seven residential units will be contained in two buildings, which will be only about 100 metres from Southern Okanagan Secondary School. The developer will create 11 on-street parking spaces on Fairview Road for the new residents.