An SUV drove into the trailer of a semi-truck Monday morning, killing the smaller vehicle’s driver.
The semi was making a left turn from Banks Road onto Highway 97 N when it was hit by the southbound SUV.
A 25-year-old man was declared dead at the scene, police said.
The area was closed for several hours while police investigated. They’ll be looking for video surveillance footage and witnesses.
“The driver of the semi-truck remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation,” RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.