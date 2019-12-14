It was a festive evening full of good food, laughter and unity for a Penticton clubhouse.
Nearly 75 people were gathered Thursday evening at the South Okanagan-Similkameen Canadian Mental Health Association’s Unity House Clubhouse for a Christmas dinner volunteer and resident Michael Hill describes as one with “all the trimmings.”
“This is my third year coming,” Hill explained. “They have all the trimmings – there’s not one thing they’re missing. Whatever goes with a good meal.”
Hill said he enjoys volunteering his time at the dinners because it keeps him busy and he enjoys spending time with friends he’s made at Unity House Clubhouse.
“It’s a good time, it’s really busy here,” he said.
The clubhouse features two early Christmas dinners: one for single residents, and the other for family and friends.
The night features door prizes, a visit from Santa and his helpful elves and a gift for each resident.
It’s an event the clubhouse has been hosting for over 10 years, said executive director Leah Schulting.
“It’s a real opportunity for people to come together who maybe don’t have a regular place to go and have a holiday,” she said. “This may be their only Christmas dinner, so we try to make it special for them.”
New this year are birdhouses, on sale for Christmas for $25, with all proceeds returning to Unity House Clubhouse.
“They’re handmade by the clients,” Schulting said, adding clubhouse members also made bat boxes, which are on sale.
The public is welcome to drop by and purchase a birdhouse or bat house at Unity House Clubhouse, at 2852 Skaha Lake Rd.
