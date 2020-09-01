Penticton transit buses are being retrofitted to add full doors that will separate drivers from passengers.
BC Transit says the doors are designed to protect drivers’ health and safety.
“The full driver door is a movable barrier situated to the right of the driver’s seat near the fare box designed to increase protection for our drivers. It includes a transparent piece of laminated tempered glass with anti-glare coating and metal base. The full driver door windows can be adjusted to account for sightlines associated with different seat positions,” the agency said in a press release this week.
The permanent doors will replace the vinyl panels that have been installed in buses to guard drivers against COVID-19. Prior to the pandemic, buses in some larger centres were equipped with doors to protect drivers from violence.
BC Transit says it has accelerated the schedule of installations to do 633 buses in 34 systems across the province by the end of September.