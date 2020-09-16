Toni Boot will run for the NDP in the Penticton riding in the next provincial election, the party announced Wednesday.
A press release doesn't state if Boot will seek a leave of absence from her job as Summerland mayor for the election, which has not been made official, but is widely believed to be planned for this fall.
"The people living in the Penticton area deserve a strong leader who can work closely with government to help them and their families face the challenges in their lives—challenges that have only been increased by the pandemic,” Bott said in the release.
“Our region needs a recovery that focuses on affordability and builds back a better economy—one that helps us protect our environment.”
Liberal MLA Dan Ashton has won the riding handily in each of his two terms.
