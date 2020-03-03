The Crown is no longer pursuing a manslaughter charge against a man accused in a fatal shooting nearly three years ago in Penticton.
Randall Toews died April 27, 2017, after being shot outside an apartment complex at 998 Creston Ave. Neighbours at the time suggested the complex was a hub for drug activity and that the shooting may have been in self-defence.
Sylvain Demers, the alleged shooter, was charged with manslaughter in late 2018, and subsequently released on bail.
The charge was stayed by the Crown on Feb. 24, 2020.
“The decision to stay the charge in this case was made after a reassessment of the available evidence following the preliminary inquiry,” B.C. Prosecution Service spokesman Dan McLaughlin said in an email.
“After considering the evidence as clarified at the preliminary inquiry and the rest of the file materials the prosecutor concluded the charge approval standard was no longer met. In these circumstances a stay of proceedings is the appropriate course of action.”
Crown policies require a prosecution to be in the public interest and to carry a substantial likelihood of conviction.