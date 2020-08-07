Miss Penticton Amrit Dhaliwal adjusts her crown as she and princess Anne Hughes take a ride Friday in the Peach Festival float.
The festival was scheduled to run this week and include the crowning of a new Miss Penticton on Friday night. The pageant was cancelled this year due to COVID-19, so Dhaliwal and Hughes agreed to stay on for an extra year.
Friday’s one-float parade, which travelled down Main Street from Wade Avenue to Lakeshore Drive, was organized by the Peach Festival to lift people’s spirits.