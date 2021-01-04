Try to think of one aspect of your life that hasn’t been affected by COVID-19. Go ahead, we’ll wait. Nothing? That’s what we thought.
And that’s why the respiratory virus – and its myriad impacts around the world and here at home in the South Okanagan – was the top story of 2020.
There’s a good chance COVID-19 will be the stop story of 2021, too, but here’s hoping the focus will have turned to the world’s recovery by then, as many people already have done.
“I’m not going to let COVID take what we (built) away from us,” Dean Clarke, general manager of the now-underutilized South Okanagan Events Centre, promised city council during budget deliberations in November.
But even today, nearly 10 months after the World Health Organization declared a pandemic and the B.C. government declared a public health emergency, the news is still dominated by the virus.
Two seniors’ homes in Penticton and Oliver are currently in the midst of outbreaks, while residents of other such places have seen their freedoms curtailed to protect their health.
Our youngest citizens haven’t been spared, either, with kids learning online or at school in small groups, while youth sports and other recreational pursuits have been upended.
And, in the middle, many working-age people have moved their offices home and started relying on videoconferencing for meetings. Those still going into work have had to deal with new health precautions and risks.
“It is stressful, because you still want to be there and have that connection with your family, but there is always a worry because you’re at higher risk of bringing that home to your family,” Dr. Jennifer Begin, who heads the family medicine department at Penticton Regional Hospital, told The Herald in April.
“But we have a lot of patients who are at a higher risk, so we’re doing everything we can to not be vectors for that transmission.”
On the economic front, major events – Ironman Canada and the Penticton Peach Festival, just to name a few – were cancelled outright, while local businesses have struggled to survive.
Those that are trying to hang on have been forced to get creative. For example, the owner of Bogner’s of Penticton restaurant closed his dining room for the holidays and instead offered take-out meals.
“That’s what it’s about, right? Identifying what people’s needs are right now and quickly spinning to serve them,” Darrin Patterson told The Herald in December.
Politicians, too, have wrestled with the unpredictability of the virus – although the financial pain that was initially feared hasn’t materialized – and been forced to confront with fundamental questions of democracy, such as: How do you stage a public hearing without the public isn’t present?
Most local governments have found the answer lies in letting people call in via phone and videoconference, plus allowing for limited in-person attendance in some cases.
It’s important, however, not to lose sight of the fact that we in B.C. – and the South Okanagan in particular – are doing pretty good compared to other places.
As of Dec. 31, the most recent timeframe for which data is publicly available, 28 people had died of COVID-19 across the entire Interior Health region, and there were just 31 actives cases in Penticton, 15 in Oliver and Osoyoos, and four in Summerland.
That’s not to say you can let your guard down, though, so we’re giving the last word to Penticton woman Jody Besignano, who in December shared with readers her own experience battling the virus.
“Maybe it doesn’t hit home when (the virus) is not right at your door,” she told The Herald, “but it’s out there, so be careful.”