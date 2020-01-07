The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

8:25 a.m. Orchard Avenue, Penticton. Minor fire.

9:03 a.m. Lowe Drive, Keremeos. Structure fire.

10:19 a.m. Princeton-Summerland Road, Summerland. Motor-vehicle incident.

10:32 a.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

11:05 a.m. Riverside Drive, Penticton. Structure fire.

11:43 a.m. Chardonnay Court, Osoyoos. Gas leak.

1:13 p.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton. Alarm.

1:22 p.m. White Lake Road, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.

1:27 p.m. 3rd Street, Keremeos. Assist other agency.

2:37 p.m. Highway 3A, Kaleden. Motor-vehicle incident.

2:48 p.m. Abel Street, Penticton. First medical response.

4:17 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, Penticton. First medical response.

6:42 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. First medical response.

6:56 p.m. 14th Avenue, Okanagan Falls. First medical response.

7:02 p.m. Martin Street, Penticton. First medical response.

8:48 p.m. Kirkpatrick Avenue, Penticton. Assist other agency.