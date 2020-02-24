Amid growing concerns about School District 67’s financial situation, trustees voted Monday night to hire an external auditor to look at the books.
The motion, which passed by a 4-3 vote, was put forward by Trustee Tracy Van Raes, who received a round of applause from the crowd of about 100 people who turned out for what should have been a routine board meeting.
“I’ve spoken to many community members over the past few weeks…. I’ve also had a chance to ask questions that have come up with our superintendent and secretary-treasurer and reviewed the answers they provided us. And all of this led me to focus on three things,” said Van Raes.
“No. 1, the need for transparency and open communication. This has not been the case and it needs not be delayed any longer. It needs to start now.
“No. 2, a reminder that the role of the trustee is as a financial steward and to maintain a focus on student achievement and well-being and participate in decision-making that benefits the entire district, which leads me to the fact that we need to listen to what our communities as a whole are asking us.”
Van Raes’ motion, which was opposed by Trustees Dave Stathers, Shelley Clarke and Linda Van Alphen, calls for an “external, experienced resource person” to assist the board with the 2019-20 and 2020-21 budgets at an estimated cost of $10,000.
Prior to the vote, Stathers suggested a more comprehensive audit is in order.
“With all the questions that we had, all the emails, all the media reports, I don’t think we can go for a watered-down audit – if you want to call it that,” said Stathers.
“For the sake of complete transparency, open up the books, and I would prefer… an independent financial audit so that everyone can see that if something went wrong, it’s there.”
Following the audit vote, trustees then declined to pass the amended 2019-20 budget as presented by staff.
It’s now unclear if, or how, the district will meet a Feb. 28 deadline to submit its financial plan to the Ministry of Education.
The budget put forward by secretary-treasurer Kevin Lorenz would have used $850,000 from the sale of the former McNicoll Park Middle School to make ends meet. It included another $300,000 clawed back from local high schools that had been earmarked to purchase new mini-buses and technology products.
Superintendent Wendy Hyer said the district’s financial difficulties stem from an unexpected decline in enrolment of about 100 students, which forced her and Lorenz to make some “difficult decisions.”
However, she continued, the $850,000 windfall would have staved off cuts to school supply budgets and claw-backs from school savings accounts.
The meeting was staged in the IMC Building to accommodate the larger-than-usual crowd, which was allowed to pepper the trustees and staff with pointed questions about the budget and enrolment projection for the better part of two hours.