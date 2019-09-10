Local politicians are planning to pitch several provincial ministers on the concept of a Summerland Community Health and Wellness Centre.
A joint effort of numerous local groups, the centre would include a new recreation complex for the district, a new gym for the high school and space for health care – all of which are needed in the community.
“An undertaking of this size is a multi-year project and will only be possible through continued collaboration with committed partners, which include senior levels of government,” Summerland Mayor Toni Boot said in a press release.
Boot and colleagues will make their case to the ministers of health, education and municipal affairs at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention coming Sept. 23-27 in Vancouver.
