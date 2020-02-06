Local politicians are experiencing first-hand the frustrations of their constituents as winter hammers the South Okanagan.
Karla Kozakevich, who chairs the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, was involved in one of three car accidents that happened over a just 12-minute span Wednesday night in Naramata.
“Naramata was getting what seemed like some pretty good service, and then the snow these past couple of days, now I’m seeing more complaints,” she said.
At the time of the accident, she continued, Naramata Road was “a sheet of ice” with no gravel or plowing to improve traction.
Kozakevich said her car slid and became stuck on a residential road. A car coming in the opposite direction was unable to stop and hit Kozakevich’s vehicle. Both cars were left there overnight.
“They got my car out (Thursday) while I was in board meetings,” said Kozakevich, adding she’s just relieved everyone was OK.
In an email, the Ministry of Transportation said it has been monitoring AIM Roads, which took over the local highway maintenance contract this year, and can confirm the company “had all equipment fully deployed and were using subcontractors to support their efforts” on Wednesday night.
“We are only part way through this winter and we assess the contractor based on performance over the entire season. The ministry is looking for AIM to continue identifying opportunities for improvement and take steps to do better,” the email said.
AIM Roads didn’t respond to a request for comment by press deadline.
Kozakevich said she understands the public’s frustrations over road conditions during snowfall events, saying she’s been told people have been unable to stop and have been sliding into the middle of intersections.
Other RDOS directors, she added, have also been voicing concerns over the conditions of roads in other rural areas.
“They’ve all been experiencing many complaints from our citizens,” said Kozakevich. “I think it’s a little hit and miss. If one community is doing well with road service, another one seems not to be.”
And while she understands the frustrations, she encourages people to be kind if they call AIM Roads’ contact centre to complain.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.