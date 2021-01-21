Nothing is sacred anymore – not even one of Penticton’s most iconic heritage building.
Vandals last weekend smashed a window and put graffiti on the porch of Leir House, which is operated by the Penticton and District Community Arts Council.
The council is now appealing for donations to help repair the damage, which will otherwise have to be covered by money set aside for programming.
To donate, visit www.canadahelps.org.
Construction of the stone-clad Leir House mansion began in 1927 and it still retains many of the original elements and features.