Against the advice of staff and a third-party transportation consultant, city council has given its blessing to an unusually steep lane to serve a new downtown development
In a 6-1 decision Tuesday, council granted a development variance permit to VanAbbott Holdings, which is building the 11-lot subdivision on a parcel of land bounded by Westminster Avenue East to the south, and Van Horne and Abbott streets to the east and west, respectively.
The plan, which envisions as many as three living units on each lot at 157 Abbott St, calls for access off Abbott and Van Horne streets, plus a lane parallel to them through the middle of the property.
The lane received a separate variance last year to be reduced in paved width from six to four metres to allow a one-metre shoulder on each side to make it a “livable” lane meant to encourage interactions between neighbours.
As proposed, the lane would rise sharply from Westminster Avenue East to the centre of the property, then fall down again on the other side.
Maximum slopes of lanes and roads in Penticton are governed by a city bylaw according to a formula that essentially measures rise over run. Under that bylaw, the lane would require 84 metres to accommodate its desired slope, but the developer is planning to do it in just 31 metres.
Council heard two similar variances had been granted at other properties in the past year, although in each of those cases the respective developers would have had to purchase private property had the variances not been granted.
VanAbbott supported its request with a report from its own consultant, who found the proposed lane still meets Traffic Association of Canada guidelines, and suggested the variance would eliminate the need for further variances for driveways and retaining walls as construction proceeds.
But in his report to council, development infrastructure manager Michael Hodges noted staff hadn’t been able to confirm that assertion.
“Staff’s assessment is that the variance request is not based on technical design or construction constraints, but rather the preference of the developer to achieve an outcome different to the bylaw,” concluded Hodges.
Still, the majority of council thought it best to get out of the developer’s way.
“This has been coming forward on the books for quite some time… It’s an exciting development. The concept of a living lane is the kind of thing we as council expect from developers,” said Coun. Judy Sentes.
The lone dissenter was Coun. Frank Regehr, who noted the city’s independent transportation consultant flagged at least seven major safety concerns with the proposed lane, including an 11% slope directly onto Westminster Avenue East that represents “a significant risk” in slippery conditions.
In his report, Kelowna-based Peter A. Truch also notes the steep crest of the lane would obscure any “low-height objects” such as pets, children and even other vehicles, while curbside waste pickup would be “very difficult, if not impossible in winter road conditions.”
“Based on those safety risks,” said Regehr,” on a very narrow lane coming down onto Westminster, I cannot support this.”