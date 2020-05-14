Some kids may return to their classrooms in June, but the details are remain unclear, according to officials in both South Okanagan school districts.
“We do anticipate some sort of phased-in approach to resuming in-class instruction opportunities before the end of the school year and are beginning to work through what this will look like in School District 67,” acting superintendent Todd Manuel said in an email.
Manuel cautioned he’s still awaiting more information on the return from the Education Ministry, which will be shared with the school community as soon as possible.
The ministry has said attendance will not be mandatory. It published a bulletin last week outlining the reopening of schools in five phases.
Phase five was the total closure. The current phase four sees schools welcoming only vulnerable kids and children of essential workers.
Officials are now working on phase three, which will see in-class learning return on a part-time basis for kindergarten to Grade 5, and as needed for higher grades,
Phase two will see full-time classroom instruction for kids in kindergarten to Grade 7, and part-time for senior grades. Phase one will see a return to regular, full-time classroom instruction for all grades.
There is no timeline attached to the phases.
Bev Young, superintendent of School District 53 based in Oliver, said her team is working with trustees, unions, teachers, support staff and principals to figure out how to get more kids back in safely.
“We hope to have details sorted out by the end of this week and will then communicate to parents on what they can expect,” she said in an email.
“We are still waiting on some final documentation and clarification from the Ministry of Education to confirm our plans.”
Young went on to praise all members of the school community for their flexibility during the COVID-19 crisis.
“I would like to thank staff and parents for their patience and tolerance for some ambiguity as we make plans to resume some in-class instruction on a modified basis,” she added.
The Central Okanagan School District is planning to reopen classrooms in phase three on June 1.