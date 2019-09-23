The Penticton RCMP detachment now boasts its own Special Victims Unit.
“The focus of this unit will be to enhance investigations related to the most vulnerable in our community, which include violence against women and children,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
“The SVU will work closely with other government and community agencies to protect and support those victims of crimes of a highly sensitive nature. They will conduct, support and provide oversight on investigations involving: high-risk domestic violence offences, internet-based exploitation, serious sexual assaults, including those involving children.”
The unit is comprised of two officers drawn from existing plainclothes units.
“These kinds of sensitive investigations take a special kind of officer,” said Grandy.
“The two assigned to this unit are highly trained and professional and will provide a much needed (boost) to our front-line investigators.”
