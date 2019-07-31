No news is good news from the Richter Mountain wildfire.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire area was still pegged by the B.C. Wildfire Service at 403 hectares, unchanged from Sunday.
The service had 151 personnel, two helicopters and six pieces of heavy equipment on site continuing to build guards and douse hot spots.
The fire, which was ignited July 24 by lightning about 14 kilometres south of Cawston, is considered held.
